Winds down power lines

Some 53 utility poles along a 2.5 mile stretch near 68th and Grand avenues outside of Mecca were toppled by a windstorm on June 5. PHOTO COURTESY OF Imperial Irrigation District

MECCA — The Imperial Irrigation District anticipated restoring power by Monday to dozens of customers in the Mecca area left without electricity after a recent windstorm toppled dozens of utility poles.

The June 5 windstorm had damaged and fell 53 transmission and distribution poles along a 2.5 mile stretch near 68th and Grand avenues outside of Mecca and initially affected 1,839 IID customers, a press release stated.

