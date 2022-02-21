Winds propel brush fire near Seeley

A plume of smoke is seen rising Monday afternoon from south of Seeley, where firefighters were busy battling a three-alarm brush fire being pushed by gusty winds. COURTESY PHOTO IMPERIAL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
SEELEY — A wind-whipped brush fire Monday afternoon south of here caused the Imperial County Fire Department to seek aid from six other agencies amid fears it could spread due weather conditions, officials said.
The blaze was reported at 2:51 p.m. in the approximate area of Wormwood and Lyons roads near the New River.
