With brush strokes, Paint and Wine supports breast cancer awareness
PHOTO by Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

EL CENTRO – Over a white canvas, community members released their inner artists for a good cause to support the El Centro Regional Medical Center’s annual Paint and Wine Breast Cancer Awareness Event at the Imperial Valley Mall.

“Detection is really good, and that’s why we want to build awareness in the community. We sponsor these events for the public to ask questions and continue to come to the hospital or seek a physician’s help,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, ECRMC’s chief executive officer. “The doctors here are trying to educate everybody about breast cancer, we don’t want to lose any lives to breast cancer.”

