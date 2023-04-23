Witness report leads to arrest of arson suspect

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
HOLTVILLE — On Wednesday, April 19, at approximately 10:13 a.m., Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) dispatch received a 911 call regarding a suspect setting a brush on fire along the Highline Canal near Verde School Road and Hunt Road near Holtville.
According to a press release from the ICSO, the suspect reportedly started three separate brush fires in the area and left walking. Imperial County Fire Department responded to the call and determined it to be a second alarm fire. Deputies responded to the area, searched for evidence, and met with the reporting party.
