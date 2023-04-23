Witness report leads to arrest of arson suspect
IVP FILE PHOTO / IMAGE COURTESY ICSO

HOLTVILLE — On Wednesday, April 19, at approximately 10:13 a.m., Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) dispatch received a 911 call regarding a suspect setting a brush on fire along the Highline Canal near Verde School Road and Hunt Road near Holtville.

According to a press release from the ICSO, the suspect reportedly started three separate brush fires in the area and left walking. Imperial County Fire Department responded to the call and determined it to be a second alarm fire. Deputies responded to the area, searched for evidence, and met with the reporting party.

