EL CENTRO — A 40-year-old Calexico woman is dead after she plunged her vehicle into Acacia Main canal Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol reported the woman, whose identity was not released, was driving her 2014 Toyota south on Bowker Road just north of Cole Road when she apparently allowed the vehicle to drift onto the west bank of the canal and then into the canal.
