Woman fatally shot in Westmorland, suspect remains at large
Buy Now

A view of the sidewalk in front of the El Sol Market, 110 West Main Street, on Friday in Westmorland. A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot here at about 1 a.m. Friday

 By VINCENT OSUNA, Staff Writer

WESTMORLAND — A 34-year-old woman died after being shot in the 100 block of West Main Street early Friday morning, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Ginger Kress sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.