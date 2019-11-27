Woman organizes card drive for troops overseas
Westmorland resident Darlene Berber poses with boxes filled with handwritten ‘thank you’ cards, which she’s received from the community as part of her holiday card drive to send to troops overseas, at Westmorland City Hall in Westmorland. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

WESTMORLAND — Darlene Berber remembers hearing from her brother-in-law that while he was serving in the military, including two tours in Afghanistan, he received only one holiday care package.

With this in mind, Berber decided, now that the holiday season is here, she would hold her own Valley-wide holiday card drive for U.S. troops currently stationed overseas.

