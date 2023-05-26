EL CENTRO – WomanHaven celebrated forty-five years of empowering survivors of domestic violence with a midday soiree at its thrift shop location in downtown El Centro on Wednesday, May 24.

Attendees from all walks of life were greeted by freshly styled mannequins upon approaching the doors of its newly relocated storefront which opened to rows of neatly organized resale items and apparel. Just outside the main event space, volunteers took tickets in exchange for hotdogs, chips, and drinks.

