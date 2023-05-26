Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Executive Director of WomanHaven Gina Vargas addresses guests in an opening speech about the organization’s history and latest achievements during the anniversary celebration at its storefront in El Centro on May 24. SARINA E. GUERRA PHOTO
EL CENTRO – WomanHaven celebrated forty-five years of empowering survivors of domestic violence with a midday soiree at its thrift shop location in downtown El Centro on Wednesday, May 24.
Attendees from all walks of life were greeted by freshly styled mannequins upon approaching the doors of its newly relocated storefront which opened to rows of neatly organized resale items and apparel. Just outside the main event space, volunteers took tickets in exchange for hotdogs, chips, and drinks.
