WomanHaven receives $4,000 donation on Giving Tuesday

EL CENTRO – In recent years, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving has been coined “Giving Tuesday.” This year on Giving Tuesday, November 29, The Imperial Valley WIRE team, a woman employee resource group comprised of CalEnergy and BHE Renewables employees, visited WomanHaven to donate items for shelter residents.
The items included things such as cooking sets, cleaning supplies, and household items that were purchased through funds donated by employees as well as CalEnergy and BHE Renewables’ geothermal departments. In addition to the purchased items that were donated, Bari Bean of BHE Renewables presented a check on behalf of BHE Foundation for $4,000 to WomanHaven for the organization to purchase additional needed houseware and wellness items. The items purchased with this donation will be given to individuals transitioning out of the WomanHaven shelter that need assistance in rebuilding their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.