FROM LEFT: Holtville Fire Department Chief Alex Silva firefighters Fabian Ramirez and Eric Espinoza, and El Centro residents, Heather White and her daughter Kaylee Johnston pose during a donation drop off at the HFD on Tuesday in Holt- ville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — A mom and daughter helped show community appreciation for this city’s Fire Department with a delivery of gifts Tuesday.

El Centro resident Heather White, who operates the charity Cody’s Closet, organized a donation drive with her daughter Kaylee Johnston, who lives in Brawley.

El Centro residents Kaylee Johnston (left) and Heather White pose during a donation drop off at the Holtville Fire Department on Tuesday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

