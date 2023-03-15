Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
FROM LEFT: Vanessa Falcón Orta, SDSU-IV Cross Cultural Center director, and Sara Gonzalez-Quintero, Transborder Student Ally Program associate director and special projects coordinator for California Lawyers for the Arts , give a keynote and training at on Tuesday, March 14, at Imperial Valley College in Imperial. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
IMPERIAL – To commemorate Women’s History Month, Imperial Valley College Undocumented Student Resources invited Vanessa Falcón Orta, San Diego State University Imperial Valley (SDSU-IV) Cross Cultural Center director, Sara Gonzalez-Quintero, Transborder Student Ally Program (TSAP) associate director and special projects coordinator for California Lawyers for the Arts (CLA) to give a keynote speech and training.
The keynote and training were on “Transfronterizx Feminism: The Intersections of Gender in the Borderlands,” and the challenges binational students face while navigating the U.S-Mexico border. On Tuesday, March 14, the IVC community gathered at the campus’ College Center to hear Falcón Orta and Gonzalez-Quintero’s experience investigating the borderlands.
