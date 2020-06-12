EL CENTRO — Construction on transportation project years in the making is set to kick off July 5, Caltrans announced Wednesday in a release.

The Interstate 8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project will remove the existing bridge and eastbound on- and off-ramps, then reconstruct the structure and the on- and off-ramps in both directions. Construction will include a new entrance loop ramp from southbound Imperial Avenue to eastbound I-8 and create access to the city’s upcoming extension of southbound Imperial Avenue to south of I-8.

