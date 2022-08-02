Rutherford repairs

Imperial County Department of Public Works staff had to build this temporary road so a contractor could access and repair a sink hole threatening to collapse a portion or Rutherford Road north of Brawley.

COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY -- Repairs are underway this week on Rutherford Road east of Highway 111, a key arterial for farm traffic north of here, a senior county official reported.

Rutherford is closed east of 111 and closure west of the highway is possible due to companion Caltrans repairs, said John Gay, county Public Works director.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.