IMPERIAL COUNTY – The county and Imperial Irrigation District have updated their procedures regarding workplace testing for COVID-19 to ensure that they do not discriminate against employees who have tested positive in the past and have recovered.

Per guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health July 14, employers cannot require employees who have tested positive for COVID to provide negative test before they return to work. Instead, they should use symptom- or protocol-based criteria used in determining when an employee is safe to return to the workplace.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.