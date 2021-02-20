EL CENTRO — Dressed in pink hard hats, safety vests and utility work gloves, a group of women on Thursday learned the nitty-gritty of green building construction.

The Green is the New Pink workshop, held at the Center for Employment Training (CET) on Third Street, showed five participants how to install drywall and how to work with wood, among other tasks related to the construction trade.

