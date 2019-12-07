EL CENTRO — An 82-year-old Holtville woman is dead and a 43-year-old Brawley man is injured from a head-on collision that occurred Thursday on State Route 111.

CHP said the woman, identified by Imperial County Coroner’s Office as Roda Strahm, was driving a 2017 Toyota northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 111 from Evan Hewes Highway.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.