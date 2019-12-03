LOS ANGELES — The Southern California Association of Governments announced Monday that it has identified $5 billion in needed transportation improvements for Imperial County as part of a 25-year regional plan released last week in draft form.

The plan, Connect SoCal, provides a long-term vision for transportation investments throughout the six-county SCAG region, which consists of Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties and is considered one of the most robust growth corridors in the United States.

