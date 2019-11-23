25 years protecting our Land of Extremes

This is a year of anniversaries in Imperial Valley. Twenty-five years ago, on Oct. 31, 1994, the California Desert Protection Act was passed.

Although it is easy to think of our deserts as empty spaces, they are thriving ecosystems with an abundance of life, natural resources and hidden history. This landmark piece of legislation recognized growing activity and new emerging threats in their spaces, including future development projects and species habitat loss. The CDPA established many deserts of California as preserved areas, ensuring their care and continued public use and access for generations to come.

