EL CENTRO – Bundles in boxes with a bevy of bountiful items, such as personally packed playing cards and other personal care items, were personalized before sending out via post at the annual boxing of the gifts for the Holiday Troops Packages Project on Sunday, November 20 in El Centro.
The annual thinking-of-you-while-overseas do-gooding Holiday Troops Packages Project (HTTP) is a packing of personal, necessity, and straight-from-home-to-you goodie items for local Imperial Valley-ites serving in the U.S. armed forces overseas. The HTTP is done annually a group of volunteers from the American Legion Boyce Aten Auxiliary Post 25, wrote Auxiliary Vice President Tiffinie Macias.
In 2022, the 52 care packages were sent out with care to two U.S. Air Force soldiers serving overseas: Imperial High School graduate Alexxia Alvarado, who is stationed in Germany, and Brawley Union High School graduate Reyes Juan Lizarraga, who is stationed in Japan. These Valley-ites will share the love packed into the neat packages with the other airmen and airwomen of their respective USAF squadrons, organizers said.
This year students from four local schools aided in differenet ways, with Imperial’s T.L. Waggoner Elementary decorating the boxes with U.S. patriot-themes, and support letters from students at Faith Assembly, also in Imperial, as well as El Centro’s De Anza Magnet and Harding elementary schools. Greeting cards were also made from Calvary Chapel Church of El Centro.
While the group of veteran-supporting volunteers was a bit smaller in 2022, the care packages were put together with no-less love than years past, said Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Verna WOW-Wright.
“The community itself didn’t want to give information about their kids being overseas – usually we do 150 boxes every year – so we downsized but the boxes are much fuller because we didn’t have a larger amount of boxes going out,” WOW said.
“Because of their bravery it’s our freedom and some people don’t realize that,” she said. “We take waking up in our beds for granted every day and, unfortunately, sometimes the community doesn’t realize what the military does for us.”
“We just want to get the word out that patriotism should be every day, not just on holidays,” WOW said.
As is their custom, the packages were filled by volunteers with personal care items, snacks, letters and cards of support written and/or decorated by local elementary-to-high school-aged students, and pieces of regional flare like Imperial Valley (patriotic-themed) Rocks as well as regional spices and Mexican candy for the local soldiers serving abroad.
“I think this is amazing,” said Angie Martinez, Alexxia Alvarado’s mother, who is also from the Imperial Valley but was visiting during the holiday from Canada.
Martinez said her daughter has been serving in the Air Force since the age of 18, right out of high school in 2020.
Martinez said though serving overseas on a foreign country was difficult for Alvarado at first, she gradually got used to the changes. Alvarado was recently named “Airmen of the Quarter” for her USAF 52D Force Support Squadron.
Martinez said having a child serving overseas is “a little nerve wracking sometimes … but it also makes me super proud that she decided to go that route and serve her country.”
Reyes Lizarraga’s father, Oscar Lizarraga agreed that “it feels great” to see the Imperial Valley coming together to support his soldier.
“I’m in awe … some of these people don’t even know my son, so that’s even more special,” the father said.
“He asked for seasons from here, local seasonings and certain local things from the Valley,” Lizarraga said about his son’s wish list of items to be mailed to Yokota, Japan. “He ended up finding flat meat for carne asada out there but there’s no seasonings.”
“I showed him how to cook so he’s very good on the grill,” Lizarraga said, “but he’s just an independent kid; he has been since he was 17 years old.”
Martinez said the packages sent to troops with pieces of home do not go unappreciated.
“(When she gets something) from her mother, not that she’s expecting it, but she’s like, ‘It’s my mom being my mom’ but when she’s getting something from the community where she grew up in I’m sure it feels more heartfelt for her … that total strangers are getting together to make her life a little bit easier over there,” Martinez said.
“She shares with the people in her squadron … they all go berserk every time she gets a package from me,” she said.
“It feels amazing when the community comes together to help one of their own,” Martinez said.
“I’m gonna get involved next year I think,” Lizarraga said. “I’m going to get more involved and get some sponsors for them too,” he said.
