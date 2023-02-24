EL CENTRO – The Central Union High School District (CUHSD) announced on Thursday, February 23, that the district will be hosting a special Saturday night Mariachi Sol de México performance on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the Jimmie Cannon Theatre at Southwest High School in El Centro.
In addition, local students will have an opportunity to participate in music workshops with the Mariachi’s musicians the day before the concert, according to a CUHSD press release.
“Returning to El Centro to work with Mariachi Music students is an honor for Mariachi Sol de México,” Mariachi Sol Founder/Director José Hernández said. “Our new show ‘Leyendas’ will bring back the beautiful songs that mariachi legends left us through their music.”
CUHSD Board President Eric Rodriguez is looking forward to this unique experience.
“Mariachi music is a deeply rooted part of Mexican culture and a source of pride for many Mexican Americans,” Rodriguez said. “It also brings joy to many people of other cultures and backgrounds as well. I would like to invite our community to experience Leyendas!”
During the school day on Friday, March 24, professional musicians from Mariachi Sol de México will be providing a workshop for young musicians from Southwest, Central Union, Calexico, and middle schools in the El Centro community. Those student musicians will have the opportunity to perform as the opening act for Saturday night’s concert, the release reads.
“For decades, the EC Education Foundation has provided scholarships and resources to CUHSD and El Centro Elementary School District teachers and students; the partnership continues with this event as the Foundation will be providing support for all students participating in the Friday workshops,” the release reads.
CUHSD Superintendent David Farkas, PhD, expressed gratitude for this support.
“Thank you to the El Centro Education Foundation for everything you continue to do to support our schools and young people,” Farkas said, “especially those in music and the performing arts!”
Per the release, CUHSD would like to give “special recognition to Supervisor Luis Plancarte who was instrumental with lodging for the Sol de México for their exciting weekend trip to El Centro.”
Concert tickets are available for purchase online as posted on Mariachi Sol de México social media, per the release.
Look for upcoming advertisements and articles on this concert in upcoming editions of the Imperial Valley Press.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this Staff Report.
