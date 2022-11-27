EL CENTRO – Mechanics Bank branches in the Imperial Valley are teaming up with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Activities League and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office to collect toys and blankets for less-fortunate children and their families this holiday season between Nov. 25 and Dec. 9, according to a press release.
Mechanics Bank branch locations are located at 1448 Main Street in El Centro, 190 Main Street in Brawley, ,and 502 Holt Avenue in Holtville.
Customers and community members are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys – ideally for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 – and warm blankets.
“We could not be prouder to support this important effort led by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Activities League and our Sheriff’s Office,” said Rafael Galvan, Retail Area Manager for Mechanics Bank. “The joy of a precious gift and a warm blanket during the holidays is an experience no one in our community should be left without.”
Today, Mechanics Bank is one of the largest California-based banks and continues to earn its reputation as a successful and trusted financial partner committed to helping consumers, businesses and communities grow and prosper, according to a press release. Mechanics Bank is a Member FDIC institution and Equal Housing Lender, per the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.