COMMUNITY
Activists find corpse in suitcase
Members of the Buscando a Paola y Desaparecidos found parts of a human body inside a suitcase in an irrigation canal early Sunday.
The incident was reported at 8:26 a.m. in the Tula Canal located next to the Pimsa industrial park in the Villa Residencial Colorado area.
While searching for corpses, collective members found the suitcase with the heavily decomposed body. Mexicali Police officers and state police agents arrived at the scene.
SPORTS
Iconic player leaves team
Iconic baseball player Chris Roberson has left the Aguilas de Mexicali team, the club announced.
In a prepared statement, the club said the 43-year-old player has left behind one of his most significant stages of his professional career.
Roberson played nine games this season, batting for an average of .313 with 10 hits and two RBIs.
The club said Roberson left a legacy with the team as one of the most iconic players in Aguilas' history.
"We thank Chris Roberson for his delivery, professionalism and love of the Aguilas de Mexicali," the club said in the statement. "We wish him the best of success in his future projects both in and out of the baseball field."
TRAFFIC
Man dies in railroad accident
A 59-year-old driver died Friday evening after being struck by the train in a rural area, according to media reports.
The incident took place in the Ejido Hidalgo rural town. The victim, who was identified as Carlos "N," who was driving a gray Saturn vehicle. Mexicali Police officers were sent to the scene after receiving a report about a crashed vehicle.
The victim was found inside the vehicle and the man was declared dead by paramedics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Illegal party shut down
City officials shut down and cited the owner of a ranch where an illegal party was taking place Friday evening.
The City Clerk's office also cited the owners of Rancho Villalba in the unincorporated area of Gonzalez Ortega with the equivalent of about $5,000 USD.
Through social media, city staff were able to detect a party that was taking place at the site. Personnel were deployed.
Party holders told city staff the party was a family event, however the authorities gathered evidence about a $7.50 USD charge and the event lacked any permits.
City clerk Daniel Hernandez said the authorities have detected 26 illegal parties this year so far.
The city has collected around 600,000 pesos, or around $30,000, in fines from these events.
STATE
Governor submits Assembly's first State of the State report
On Sunday, Baja California Governor Marina Avila submitted her first state of the state report at the Assembly.
For years, governors left the turning of the report to their Secretaries of Government in order to avoid facing demonstrators.
Although Gov. Avila made her way through the Center Civic square state, city officials deployed a security operation that shut down several blocks around the area.
The document was turned to Assembly Speaker Alejandra Ang.
Later Sunday, the governor held an event in which Avila announced the payment of overdue teacher salaries and benefits. The state said the payment will be made on Monday, when a teacher union had previously announced a strike.
Gov. Ávila also listed several actions held in the first year of her administration, however, no mention was made regarding crime.
– Arturo Bojórquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.