COURTS
Alleged criminal band leader arraigned
The alleged criminal gang Los Rusos leader who was arrested over the weekend was arraigned by a Mexican judge.
The suspect was arraigned only for possession of cartridges and firearm magazines, which are considered a misdemeanor.
La Crónica newspaper reported that Eduardo Rene, who is also known as Christian Alexis, of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, was arrested Saturday in the Colonia Alamitos area, west of the East Port of Entry.
The suspect was arrested after attempting to flee from the area where an alleged criminal identified as Benito, aka “El Tío,” was killed by the police. The suspect – who is also known as “El Plaga” – was transported from the Mexican Attorney General’s office facility in the Nuevo Mexicali area to the Civic Center Court Building.
During the arraignment hearing, the judge decided to keep the suspect in prison for six days until an indictment hearing is held, the newspaper said. Eduardo Rene was eventually booked in Mexicali Prison.
The newspaper said Benito was allegedly the suspect’s body guard.
CRIME
No injuries in drive-by shooting at cops
No injuries were reported Monday evening after a southern Mexicali drive-by shooting directed at state police officers.
La Voz newspaper reported that the incident took place at 5:10 p.m., Nov. 21, in the intersection of Gomez Morin Avenue and Santa Isabel Highway.
Police officers were attending an incident when a suspect shot once at agents from a gray Chevrolet Malibu. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound.
State police agents previously stopped three individuals in a vehicle. Police officers reportedly found an undisclosed amount of drugs and at least one firearm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Three intoxicated with fentanyl after soccer match
Three men were hospitalized after getting intoxicated with fentanyl after a soccer game, according to media reports.
The incident was reported Sunday at 7 p.m. in a rural hospital. The men were transported to the Ciudad Morelos town health center and eventually transported to Mexicali General Hospital.
Two of the victims received RCP. One of the men was released from the hospital.
The victims were identified as Jesus Omar, 32, of Colonia Reforma, Axel, 28, and Gabriel, 27, both of Los Algodones rural town.
Reports indicate the men drank beer after the soccer match. Allegedly, the victims had cocaine that was altered with fentanyl.
The state Attorney General’s office is investigating the case.
COURTS
Homicide, robbery suspects convicted
Two men who were accused of killing and robbing a victim in a rural town over six years ago were sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to media reports.
The convicted men were identified as Jose Antonio Olivas Ibarra and Jose Francisco Medina Espinoza, who were found guilty of homicide, carjacking, injuries and theft.
The incident was originally reported to the police early in Aug. 3, 2016, in the Colonias Nuevas rural town, located next to the Sonoran border.
The suspects approached a Honda vehicle where a man and a woman were located. Both victims were violently taken out of the vehicle. The woman was assaulted by one of the suspects while the man was shot. The male victim died at the scene.
The suspects then fled in the Honda with victims’ belongings.
– Arturo Bojórquez
