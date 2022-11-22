CRIME
Alleged criminal band leader nabbed
A man who authorities think leads a criminal band was arrested Saturday morning after a shooting with police agents.
The incident occurred at 7:46 a.m. by Argentina Avenue in the Colonia Alamitos area, where a suspect was killed by the police.
The state Department of Public Safety said police officers observed a white Jeep Rubicon with California license plates being driven at an excessive speed.
Police agents unsuccessfully attempted to stop the driver and a chase then ensued. Once the suspects stopped one of the individuals allegedly brandished a firearm and shot at the agents. The police responded by shooting at the suspects.
One of the alleged criminals died on-scene. The other individual who was identified as Christian Alexis of Culiacán, Sinaloa, attempted to flee on foot, but was eventually arrested.
The suspect also uses the name of Eduardo Rene, aka “Plaga,” and is thought to lead the criminal gang of Los Rusos. The suspect was in alleged possession of four loaded firearm magazines.
Detectives with the state Attorney General’s office and military personnel arrived at the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Three Mexicali clinics shut down
Staff with the State Commission to Protect against Sanitary Risks has shut down three Mexicali aesthetic surgery clinics.
Commissioner Abraham Felix Moss said the closings were mainly due to the lack of training of medical staff.
During inspections, the commission found that doctors were unable to produce certificates that prove their ability to practice such surgeries.
“If a doctor wants to practice aesthetic surgery we at least request necessary (academic) studies,” Felix Moss said. “They must produce documents from an accredited and certified institution.”
Everyday, the agency holds enforcement inspections in clinics, restaurants and other businesses to make sure companies comply with state health requirements.
The agency plans to hold inspections in hotels located in San Felipe next.
As of last month, the commission has temporarily or indefinitely closed 20 clinics statewide after finding anomalies.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of minor
A man who was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said Luis Fernando, no age reported, was indicted for the Dec. 2021 case reported in a Fraccionamiento Rivera Campestre area home.
The abuse was certified through tests, witnesses and victim testimony.
The indictment hearing was held on Nov. 11. The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bank branch burgled
Unknown individuals were able to make a hole to enter a bank branch and steal an undisclosed amount of cash.
The incident was reported Friday morning in the Banorte Bank branch located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.
The suspects made a hole in a wall and entered the bank. Staff reported the incident to the police once the hole was found.
Mexicali Police officers reported the incident to the State Attorney General’s office.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the branch was closed for the morning during the investigations. No other details were reported.
– Arturo Bojórquez
