BUSINESS
Water rate raise impact expected
The water rate increase that was approved by the Baja California Legislature and enacted days ago by Governor Marina Avila is expected to impact businesses.
Mexicali Chamber of Restaurants President Raul Vazquez told La Voz newspaper the increase will become another hurdle for business growth.
The increase targets users who consume over 4,000 gallons per month, lawmakers previously said. In Mexicali, the raise will affect about a quarter of consumers, especially private companies.
Vazquez told the newspaper the increase could force restaurant closings and make others chose to become unregistered.
The bill also included provisions to raise payroll taxes.
"Informality wins again," Vazquez said. "We will see a raise of taxes and water that informal businesses are excluded from."
The Restaurant Chamber President said members expect a 20% increase in operations costs.
BORDER
Presumed drug tunnel uncovered
State and Mexican authorities found a presumed drug tunnel that begins in a Christian church.
The authorities first found a couple of gun magazines on the property, located by Aguascalientes Avenue in the Colonia Fronteriza area.
An anonymous source told authorities Wednesday that several armed individuals were seen at the scene where sounds of construction were heard, said the State Department of Public Safety.
Upon arrival, state police officers were unable to locate any suspects.
Military personnel also arrived at the scene to create a perimeter. Agents were expecting a search warrant to enter the scene.
CRIME
State official denies impact from U.S. travel alerts
A Baja California state official said travel warnings issued by the U.S. Department of State have no impact on tourism.
The most recent warning was issued right after several buses were burned in the Mexican state in August.
State Secretary of Tourism Miguel Aguiñiga said, while tourism areas are safe for visitors, records show a decline of travelers has not been seen.
"Any alert issued obviously affects people who read them," the state official said. "The Department of Tourism is focused on transmitting all positive things in the state."
Post pandemic tourism has observed a significant increase that is expected to be higher than the season before COVID-19.
From January 2019 to September 2019, the state reported a 53.4% hotel occupancy rate, while the figure climbed to 56.4% between January and September in 2022.
– Arturo Bojórquez
Adelante Valle Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.