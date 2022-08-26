COURTS
Alleged immigrant
kidnappers indicted
A state judge indicted two individuals who were nabbed last week after allegedly having kidnapped an immigrant, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said Juan David and Jorge Alan, no ages reported, were indicted for the Aug. 17 incident reportedly occurred in the Colonia Independencia area.
According to the report, a person notified the police about an individual who had his hands tied and was asking for help.
State police officers were deployed to the scene.
The agency said the victim had arrived in the city in order to cross the border.
However, the suspects presumably took the victim to a residence.
The suspects allegedly took the immigrant’s smartphone and called his relatives to demand cash for his release.
The police found the suspects at the scene.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors six months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Man sentenced for
attempted homicide
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 13 and a half years in prison for a Jan. 2021 attempted murder.
The state Attorney General’s office said Heriberto Osvaldo Maroyoqui Amador, no age reported, was sentenced after being found guilty of an attempted murder in the Fraccionamiento Valle de Puebla area.
According to the authorities, the police were deployed to a residence in the intersection of Chales Avenue and De la Grapa Street.
A reporting party previously told the police about a shooting.
Upon arrival, the suspect threatened the agents with a revolver.
The suspect actually unsuccessfully shot at the police officers.
Maroyoqui Amador attempted to flee on foot but was arrested blocks ahead from the scene.
Prosecutors and the defense attorney reached a plea agreement that led to the sentencing, the agency said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agency reports
temporary closure of 17 clinics
A state official announced that 17 plastic surgery clinics were closed after being found in violation of local health law.
Erwin Areizaga, state Commissioner to Protect against Sanitary Risks, said the violations were found after inspections held by agency staff.
The agency has already inspected 45 clinics during the month, the official said.
The authorities temporarily suspended nine clinics in Tijuana and seven in Ensenada. Only one clinic was closed in Mexicali.
The commissioner said Tijuana is home to the majority of Baja California’s so-called medical tourism businesses.
Among the violations, the authorities found clinics without proper documentation, as well as due medication and containers with Botulinum toxin – a substance used against wrinkles. Also, the authorities found some clinics lack proper clean facilities and storage of water in improper containers.
Areizaga said suspended clinics have a certain timeframe to make corrections for reopening.
Patients can file complaints at the agency’s social media pages by the name of Coepris Baja California, or by dialing (686) 557 0158 in Mexicali.
CRIME
Arellano Felix band leader nabbed
An alleged leader of the Arellano Felix criminal organization who was previously apprehended was arrested once again in the state of Nuevo León.
State Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio said David Jimenez, aka “El Cabo 20,” or corporal 20 in English, was arrested in a special operation held by state and Mexican police officers, as well as military staff.
The arrested man is considered one of the most wanted in Baja California.
Jimenez has been allegedly involved in cases of homicide, kidnappings, drug sales and others.
The Attorney General said several other individuals linked to the suspect were also arrested.
Jimenez was apparently involved in the Jan. 17 murder of Tijuana journalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel.
According to media outlets, the journalist was killed by Jimenez’s band after making public the suspect’s pictures and his associates in social media.
The Attorney General said Martínez Esquivel was not involved in the releasing of pictures.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
