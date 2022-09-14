COURTS
Alleged kidnapping band member indicted
An alleged member of a kidnapping band that abducted a dentist was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
According to the authorities, Gerardo, who allegedly belongs to the “Los Eme” criminal band was indicted by the judge for the Nov. 2021 abduction of an immigrant family.
The agency said the suspect was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two adults and their children.
The victims were taken to a residence and were tied by the hands and feet, while relatives in the US were asked for cash.
The victims were released after the family paid $21,000 four days later.
Victims provided detectives information about the suspect, who was eventually arrested.
The indictment hearing was held Sept. 3, the agency said.
The judge decided to give prosecutors four months to close the investigation and kept the suspect in prison during trial.
CRIME
Man shot to death in
mechanic shop
A man was shot to death Tuesday morning while opening his mechanic shop.
According to media reports, the incident occurred by Gobernador Braulio Maldonado Avenue in the Colonia Ignacio Allende area.
The victim was preliminarily identified as Ernesto, 40, who was the shop owner.
According to the report, two individuals arrived at the scene on a Toyota Camry and shot at the victim.
No other details were immediately provided.
WEATHER
Dozens of schools closed due to damages
About 50 schools were closed Monday due to the damages caused by the Kay tropical storm.
State Secretary of Education Gerardo Solís said 233 schools had certain kind of damages, but in those 50 students and staff was unable to enter.
Most of those damaged schools are located in the municipalities of San Felipe and San Quintín.
San Felipe Mayor José Luis Dagnino said the authorities plan to request an emergency declaration in order to receive federal funds for reconstruction.
Mexicali authorities spent over two days in order to remove water from streets.
Sec. Solís said schools were expected to reopen by Wednesday.
BORDER
Merchants removed from port of entry area
City and federal authorities removed fixed and semi-fixed merchants from the port of entry area, Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said.
The chief told La Voz newspaper that no merchants will be allowed in lanes or by the fence, while no permits were cancelled nor the merchants were removed from outside the port.
Over the weekend, dozens of ice cream, Mexican flags and cold water vendors were observed by Cristóbal Colón Avenue, but none next to the border fence.
The police installed three permanent checkpoints – one in Colón Ave., a second one in the Zorrilla Alley and the third one by the New River Boulevard.
Officers assigned to these checkpoints will be in charge of removing people who offer drivers cleaning their vehicles and protect travelers from burglaries or violent acts. Vehicle cleaners also illegally helped drivers cut the line.
Chief Mendívil said although the port of entry is a federal zone, the city can hold its activities in the area through a recently signed agreement.
Mexicali’s Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Crónica newspaper that about 145 people were removed from the port.
Valenzuela considered that removing merchants and vehicle cleaners makes sure travelers and trans-border workers are safe.
— Arturo Bojorquez,
