CITY
Anomalies detected in teacher’s death
A city official said several anomalies were detected in handling a teacher’s death during a traffic accident.
City Comptroller Héctor Israel Ceseña said in a press conference two of the cameras installed in patrol cars involved in the investigation had issues that left the city without additional evidence.
In one case, no cameras were found and in the second the hard drive did not work.
The agency requested images from the Police Department. The law enforcement agency justified the lack of images based on camera issues.
Also, Ceseña said the police oversight program was off. The medical certificate of the detained woman was made by hand.
The Comptroller said the agency was aware of the incident the day after through media reports.
A traffic investigator was suspended due to the anomalies detected in the case.
Family members of Yenin Edén Chan Escárcega, the 40-year-old teacher who died early on Monday May 15 after being run over by a 20-year-old female driver of a white BMW SUV, were present at the press conference to demand justice.
Several other cases under similar circumstances have been unveiled after the Chan Escárcega case, including Rosa and Leah, who died years ago after being run over by a driver near Ninth Street.
Local 37 of the National Education Teachers Union has also called on authorities to bring justice in the case, in which the police have determined the liability lies with the pedestrian.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reported crimes increase
In the first four months of the year the city observed a climb in reported crimes.
La Voz newspaper stated 11,398 crimes were reported in Mexicali from January to April in 2023.
The figure is above the 10,286 crimes reported in the first four months of 2022 — a 10% increase.
Based on reports of the state Department of Public Safety, the newspaper reported 1,746 domestic violence cases were recorded by the agency this year — a 19% increase.
Property crimes also climbed 18%.
According to the newspaper, Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil has previously said the law enforcement agency planned to focus on addressing property crimes this year.
Records show sexual abuse cases went up to 60 this year from 54 in 2022.
Robberies in a public way also observed an increase of 3.9%.
In contrast, homicides went down 42%, vehicle theft 6%, home burglaries 14%, business theft 2%, injuries 4%, and sale of drugs 7%.
ECONOMY
Dollar rate sees its lowest in years
The dollar-peso exchange rate has reached its lowest in the last six years.
At 16.80 pesos per dollar, the rate is the lowest since 2017.
Since early this year, the U.S. currency has kept its downward path mainly due to the higher interest rates set by the Federal Reserve that has attracted investors to Mexico.
Economist Roberto Valero, President of the Baja California State Center of Economic Studies, told La Crónica newspaper the Federal Reserve has already announced additional interest rate increases.
Valero expects the rise will keep investors coming to Mexico.
At the same time, the currency rate decrease has been influenced by the increase of dollar influx to Mexico through remittances, as well as due to the climb in exports and the increase of foreign visitors, Valero said.
Locally, the lower exchange rate impacts Imperial Valley residents who need more dollars to spend in Mexicali.
The economist expects an exchange rate increase in the second half of 2023.
Valero said the rate could get back to the 21 pesos rate by year’s end.
“It is dangerously low given it can strongly bump back,” Valero told the newspaper. “Those who have debt in dollars can be affected.”
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
