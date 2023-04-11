PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona woman rescued in rural Mexicali
An Arizona woman was rescued in rural Mexicali by state police officers, the state Department of Public Safety said.
The incident occurred on Saturday, April 8, on a dirt road near the Los Algodones rural area.
The woman was first reported as missing Friday, the agency said.
State police officers found the woman in a sedan that got stuck while patrolling the area.
Police agents found the woman unconscious, disoriented, and with symptoms of dehydration.
Police officers provided the woman with first aid, food, and liquids. The police also found the woman’s cell phone.
After being contacted by telephone, the woman's relative told the police the Arizona resident has Alzheimer's disease.
The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was turned over to family members.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Teenager dies in traffic accident
A teenager died over the weekend in a traffic accident reported by the San Felipe Highway.
San Felipe Mayor Jose Luis Dagnino confirmed the incident.
The mayor said the accident was reported at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 in the southbound lanes by the Kilometer 121 Mark of the highway.
The teenager was a passenger of an undisclosed app taxi service.
The mayor said the driver of the Didi service was detained for unknown reasons. The teenagers did not have the safety belts locked.
The vehicle was driven by an adult who was transporting three minors, and other two injured minors were transported to a Mexicali hospital.
ECONOMY
Inflation expected to decrease by mid-year
An economist recently said high inflation rates are expected to decrease by mid-year.
Baja California State Economic Studies President Roberto Valero told La Crónica newspaper the yearly inflation rate went slightly down to 7.70% during the first half of March. Inflation rates were 8.12% in March of 2022.
According to Valero, eggs were the most-affected item in terms of inflation with a price increase of 51%. This item is heavily impacting inflation rates, Valero said.
The other item was corn — widely used in Mexican cuisine. Tortilla prices went up 23%.
Before the pandemic, a kilogram of tortillas cost 19 pesos, or about a dollar. The same quantity now costs 30 pesos, or close to $2 USD.
“We will see (inflation) stabilize by mid-year,” Valero told the newspaper.
According to the economist, fish also observed a price increase in the last weeks of up to 15%. The specialist told the newspaper although some items keep their prices high on average, inflation is observing a decline.
Nationwide, Mexicali is on the Top 10 cities with the highest inflation rates at 7.70%, Valero said.
CRIME
Man shot to death
A man was killed on Friday evening, April 7 in the Colonia Cuauhtémoc Norte area.
According to police reports, the victim was transported to the Clinic 30 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, where he succumbed to the injuries.
The victim was identified as Oscar, 28 years of age.
The victim has shotgun wounds to the chest, back, and arm.
The police have no leads on any suspects.
CRIME
Teenagers caught for robbery, carjacking
Two 18-year-old men were caught Friday for allegedly committing a robbery.
The teenagers were arrested for the robbery of a big rig driver on Friday morning, April 7 at the Colonia Progreso in western Mexicali.
The suspects were identified by the police as Brian and Hector.
Police officers eventually found the vehicle and arrested the suspects. The police were also able to find the robbed merchandise.
According to the authorities, the suspects utilized imitation firearms to commit the robbery.
The suspects were first transported to the Police Headquarters and later to the Attorney General's office.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
