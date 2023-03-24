CRIME
Arsenal, vehicle reported stolen out of
Brawley seized
State and Mexican police officers arrested two men with firearms, magazines, ammunition cartridges, and a vehicle reported stolen out of Brawley.
The state Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday, March 22, the arrest took place in the Ejido Oviedo Mota rural town.
The suspects were identified by the agency as José Ángel “N,” 22, and Adolfo Ángel “N,” 23, both of Mexicali.
The police received a report about armed men in the area who were driving several vehicles.
State police agents, along with military personnel and National Guard agents arrived on the scene. The suspects allegedly attempted to flee but were detained briefly.
The agents seized three vehicles, including a gray 2019 Kia Forte with California plates that were reported stolen out of Brawley back in October.
Also, the agents seized a white 2010 Nissan Frontier with California plates and a black and red off-road Can-Am vehicle with no registration. The latter was reported stolen out of San Diego in July.
The agents also seized two police vests, 19 firearm magazines, a backpack, a shotgun, a carbine, and a pistol, as well as 735 ammunition cartridges.
The suspects and the seized items were turned to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers react to journalist censorship
On Wednesday, March 22, state lawmakers with the Political Coordinating Board approved the issuance of a request to the Attorney General’s office in order to find out about the complaint filed by a state elections prosecutor. The request also includes the state’s elections prosecutorial agency.
The legislative measure comes out a day after 18-year veteran journalist Christian Torres denounced the censorship of one of his recent columns.
The columnist wrote about the Mexican senate’s denial of elections prosecutor Marina Ceja Díaz candidacy for Magistrate Justice.
The prosecutor accused Torres of gender-based violations of the Law to Protect Women against Domestic Violence. Besides being forced to delete the column, Torres faces a criminal complaint. Several journalist organizations offered legal and moral support to Torres.
During the legislative meeting, Torres said the law is being perversely used.
The journalist said Ceja Díaz was never offended by the column piece. Both the nonprofit Iniciativa Ciudadana and the state’s counsel coincided with the argument that also said the complaint is unfounded.
Torres accused Ceja Díaz and State Electoral Magistrate Justice Jaime Vargas of being behind the criminal complaint.
STATE
Notary public certifies appointment
A state notary public based in Mexicali certified the appointment of former world boxing champion Erik Isaac Morales Elvira as the new Sports Institute Director on Wednesday, March 22.
On Monday, the institute’s board – mostly composed of state cabinet officials – voted to confirm the nomination made by Governor Marina Avila. The certification was issued by Notary Public number 17 Virgilio César Valdés Portales.
The nomination in acting basis of Morales Elvira, a former Congressman and former Tijuana Sports Director, was made by Gov. Ávila on Monday, March 13. The new director succeeds Lourdes Cañez, who occupied the same job during Gov. Avila’s term as Mexicali Mayor.
State law mandates the director must hold a bachelor’s degree in sports or a similar discipline. Mexico’s professions’ database shows no record of Morales Elvira.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.