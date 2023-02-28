CRIME
Assemblyman assistant arrested again
An assistant of a state assembly member was arrested over the weekend for injuries and threats.
According to La Crónica newspaper, the police arrested Abraham “N,” at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, February 24, at the Ícono Bar, located by Zaragoza Avenue.
A security guard accused the 36-year-old suspect of assault and threats. The suspect is the assistant of National Action Party Assembly member Diego Echevarría.
According to the report, the lawmaker assistant fought back after a security guard denied his companion from entering the bar's tower.
Upon arrival, police officers were unable to find the suspect, however the suspect was arrested after exiting another bar located across from Ícono Bar.
The lawmaker's assistant was taken to police headquarters.
The suspect was also arrested in August for alleged firearm possession and driving under the influence.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man flees before booking
A man who was about to be booked into Mexicali Prison fled from police custody.
The state Attorney General's office said Wilber “N,” fled from state police custody right before being booked.
State and Mexicali Police officers searched for the suspect in the surrounding areas and the individual was apprehended hours later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man found dead in park restroom
A man was found dead inside a park restroom, according to police records.
The incident was reported Saturday, February 25, in western Mexicali’s Colonia Ampliación Refugio area.
The man had a syringe in his hand and his feet were burnt.
The dead man was in his mid-30s and was dressed in a light blue shirt and blue denim jeans. The man had his feet burned due to a bonfire.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
