COURTS
Man sentenced for attempted murder
A state judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of another individual.
The state Attorney General’s office said Jesús Eduardo Martínez Pérez, aka “Bon Ice,” no age reported, was sentenced for the February 2021 case. The judge also ruled the convicted man must pay 19,801 pesos, or about $1,207 USD, in damage repair.
On the day of the incident, a reporting party notified the police about a man with a shotgun wound in the Colonia Parajes de Oriente area. The victim was transported to the General Hospital.
Detectives were deployed to the hospital where the victim told the authorities Martínez Pérez shot at him.
The now-convicted man was arraigned and indicted in March 2021.
The sentence was issued Monday, July 31 after prosecutors and the defense attorney reached an agreement.
CRIME
Body found in western Mexicali
The body of a man was found Wednesday afternoon in western Mexicali, according to media reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 12:52 p.m., on August 2, by a toll highway located by the Colonia Progreso area in western Mexicali, according to state Attorney General’s office records.
La Voz newspaper reported the victim was found wrapped in a black plastic bag and blankets.
The corpse had injuries to the chest and neck caused by a knife, the agency stated in the report.
No other details were provided about the case.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve candidacy restricting bill
State lawmakers approved a political reform bill that will forbid those convicted of domestic violence and sex crimes, as well as child support debtors from running for elected office.
The bill, if enacted, will prohibit individuals involved in these crimes from throwing their hats for the governor’s office, mayor, legislative seats, and even the city council. The proposal includes individuals in the appointed office.
The bill also includes those involved in gender-based crimes against politicians.
The measure was originally introduced by four legislators but eventually consolidated into a single bill. The proponents are Juan Manuel Molina, Liliana Michel Sánchez, Monserrat Rodríguez and Daylin García.
The bill mirrors federal legislation enacted in May. Such legislation gave state lawmakers six months to enact similar proposals.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
