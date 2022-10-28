STATE
Attorney General seeks maximum penalty for former state officials
Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio said the agency seeks the maximum penalty of 16 years in prison for the former state officials involved in the solar plant project.
In a press conference held Wednesday in Tijuana, Carpio said the agency is also looking to impede former officials from holding public office for two decades.
Six out of eight former state officials allegedly involved in the project were indicted this week by a state judge.
The judge decided not to indict former State Secretary of Government Amador Rodríguez, who now works for Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration.
Senator and former Governor Jaime Bonilla was not indicted either due to holding a legal shield against elected officials named constitutional privilege.
“We must protect and defend people’s patrimony,” Carpio said. “We must show with genuine and blunt actions our proposal seeks to comply with the law and attack impunity.”
Although the six former state officials were indicted Tuesday, the judge in the case decided to allow four of the suspects to remain out of prison and just sign into court every month. The other two were required to visit court under the judge’s request.
The former officials, including those holding water and infrastructure offices, were involved in the signing of agreements with Next Energy company to build Latin America’s largest solar plant. The project never came to fruition due to lack of city and federal permits.
However, Afirme Banco bank was able to temporarily withhold federal funds from the state based on contract terms. Eventually, the bank settled the issue by returning funds and avoiding court proceedings from the state.
Carpio highlighted the need to achieve exemplary punishment for those who utilizing their legal attributions causing damage to Baja Californians patrimony.
The Attorney General assured prosecutors are gathering additional evidence in order to obtain the maximum penalty. The agency was provided two additional months by the judge in order to close the investigation.
POLITICS
Former Governor censored by party commission
A commission of the National Regeneration Movement Party National Committee issued a warning censoring former Governor Jaime Bonilla for his harsh remarks against successor Marina Avila.
The warning was issued by the Commission of Honesty and Justice for Bonilla’s statements related to the criminal incidents that left several transit buses burned.
A complaint was filed by Francisco Javier Tenorio.
Bonilla, a Mexican Senator, was ordered to abstain from expressing unfounded opinions against other members or public officials.
In August, the Mexican lawmaker said in the Senate the incidents were caused as retaliation against Avila’s administration failure to comply with agreements.
The complaint included a request to suspend Senator Bonilla as party member, but the commission denied the request.
The warning was issued Tuesday by commission members.
COURTS
Man sentenced for homicide
A man was sentenced by a state judge after being found guilty for the May 2020 homicide of an individual in the Colonia Nacozari area.
The state Attorney General’s office said Manuel Axel Garcia Garibay was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The agency also said the sentencing was based on an agreement between defense attorneys and prosecutors.
The homicide took place at the intersection of Independencia Avenue and Montejano Boulevard.
Garcia Garibay hit the victim with a metal tube and the victim succumbed to the injuries.
Garcia Garibay then attempted to burn the victim’s body, and fled from the scene. State police officers found and arrested Garcia Garibay days later.
COURTS
Sexual abuse suspect indicted
A man who was accused of sexual abuse was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
The judge indicted Roberto, no age reported, for the July 2021 sexual abuse case which allegedly occurred in a Fraccionamiento Palmar de Santa Anita area.
The suspect allegedly abused a minor of less than 14 years of age. Through victim testimony, tests and witness statements, prosecutors were able to get an arrest warrant.
The authorities apprehended Roberto last week. During the indictment hearing the judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez
