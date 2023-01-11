LAW ENFORCEMENT
AG to investigate school staff
The State Attorney General’s office plans to investigate staff at the Leona Vicario Elementary School after the fleeing of a teacher accused of sexual abuse.
The State’s main prosecutor said those involved in the presumed cover of teacher Ricardo Roberto Acuña Angles who was arrested ordered the weekend in Cancun.
The suspect had 10 arrest warrants and 14 complaints for sexual abuse and pederasty.
State Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio said the agency will always seek to protect children.
The teacher was indicted on Sunday evening by a state judge for one of the 14 cases of sexual abuse of elementary female students.
The four hour indictment hearing started at 11:16 p.m. Sunday, January 8, in Courtroom 6. Only prosecutors and defense attorneys were allowed into the privately held hearing.
In this case, Acuña Angles was accused of allegedly touching a girl inappropriately on November 28 in a school classroom. The crime carries a 20 year prison sentence.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
CRIME
Man shot to death in southern Mexicali residence
A man was shot to death inside his Fraccionamiento Vistas del Valle neighborhood home Monday morning.
According to local media outlet reports, the incident was reported to the police by neighbors around 3 a.m., January 9, at Sierra Laguna Street. Neighbors told the police several shots were heard in the residence. The police arrived three hours later and found the victim dead.
The victim had a shotgun wound in the head, reports say.
A 20-year-old man told police that the victim, who was only identified by the nickname of “Vampi,” was found at the residence. The witness said he arrived at the site to purchase cigarettes.
According to neighbors, the home is used to sell and consume illegal substances.
SPORTS
Mexicali baseball club ousted in first round
Mexicali baseball team Aguilas was ousted Monday evening, January 9, after losing 2-5 against Yaquis de Obregón.
The first round series ended 4-3 for the winning team, which now moves to the semifinals of the Pacific Mexican League. The league’s champion competes in the Caribbean Series.
The Yaquis scored four runs in the second inning. The Aguilas responded until the sixth inning with two runs. Obregón increased the lead in the last inning.
Aguilas pitcher Eduardo Vera lost the game.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
