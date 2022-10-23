STATE
Audit unveils public health anomalies
The state Auditor's Office suggested lawmakers decline to approve the 2020 budget results document due to the finding of dozens of serious anomalies.
Among those irregularities the auditor's office found unauthorized hiring of hundreds of employees, funneling of funds, authorizing contracts to new companies and unpaid taxes.
Also, the agency detected overdue medication and other accounting issues.
The Department of Public Health, led by then Secretary Alonso Perez Rico, allegedly paid 13.4 million pesos in direct contracts for air conditioning units though state law limits assignment of straight contracts to 3.7 million pesos, according to the report.
The agency also paid 91.5 percent of 48 million pesos – or about $2.4 million USD – in direct contracts, violating state law.
A single company received 16 contracts the day after its registration even though the company failed to prove its expertise and ability.
The public health agency also failed to pay around $4.4 million in taxes, according to the document.
Simultaneously, the auditor's office pointed out that in at least six of 190 cases of dismissed employees no backup documents were included for the payment of dismissal settlement of over $600,000 USD.
The audit also revealed a difference between Personal Services Accounts and Human Resources documents close to $7 million USD, however based on budget documents, the difference is around $12.5 million USD.
The Department of Public Health hired 590 employees in 2020 although the hiring was not approved in the State's budget.
Baja California's public health agency reported $1.3 million USD in overdue medication in the 2017-2020 period, while, between January 2021 and February 2022, the department reported more than $5 million USD in overdue medication including insulin, hepatitis B vaccines and others.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve water rate increase
State lawmakers approved a water rate increase on Thursday, Oct. 20, which will target large consumers.
Legislators with the Commission of the Treasury and Budget discussed Bill 122 which would reform state Income Law.
The proposal seeks to increase water rates for those who consume over 15 cubic meters – 3,962 gallons – of water per month. State officials said most Mexicali residents are above that threshold.
Assemblywoman Rocío Adame, of the National Regeneration Movement Party majority, said state water commissions are in dire straits so the increase is needed.
The lawmaker said those who are more careful about water consumption will be less impacted. Water rates remain the same for those consuming less than 15 cubic meters per month, the lawmaker said.
The bill passed with a 5-1 vote, with Assemblywoman Alejandrina Corral, of the National Action Party, voting against.
Another bill discussed and voted by leftist lawmakers included a water rate increase for domestic, commercial, industrial and governmental use in Baja California’s seven municipalities.
BUSINESS
Trimble opens office in town
Technology developer Trimble opened a $1 million office in Mexicali that includes 68 employees.
The State Department of Economy and Innovation said the opening of three new offices in Latin America was decided in 2018.
Trimble’s Horizontal Engineering Vice President Jakob Osterman said Mexicali was selected based on its talent, college relationships and closeness with corporate headquarters.
Trimble is an S&P 500 company that has operated for 45 years. The company works for construction, transportation and agricultural businesses.
Secretary Kurt Honold said the project is operating under a strategy which links universities, public agencies and businesses in order to develop abilities needed to take advantage of technological evolution opportunities, according to a press release.
INFRASTRUCTURE
City official defends federal energy plant
A City of Mexicali official said the energy plant built by Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission is safe and does not pollute.
City Economic Development Promotion Director Victor Hugo Delgado told La Voz newspaper the Internal Combustion Plant used natural gas and topnotch diesel technology.
The $379 million plant is expected to become operational by June 2023. It is expected to produce 429 megawatts.
Business organization leaders criticized the project for its potential impact on the environment. The plant was originally scheduled to open in March 2022.
The plant will be located in the Ejido Cuernavaca area in southeast Mexicali.
“Engines are new (and) it's new technology,” Delgado said. “(The Federal Electricity Commission) must comply with emission regulations.”
The plant was thought to provide energy during summer high demand months.
Delgado told the newspaper the city just enforced complying with local land use and building ordinances.
– Arturo Bojórquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.