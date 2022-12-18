BORDER
Authorities prepare for immigrant arrival
State authorities held a multi-agency meeting in order to prepare for the arrival of immigrants after the Dec. 21 end of Title 42. The meeting led by Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala was held in Tijuana.
The policy, first implemented by the Donald Trump administration, was suspended by Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden. The policy kept asylum seeker immigrants in Mexico while their applications were processed in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Sec. Zavala said the Baja California administration has begun an effort to coordinate along with the Mexican government and the cities to receive immigrants.
The state seeks to strengthen addressing immigrant needs under a humanist perspective, Zavala said.
Although activists have complained for the lack of support from public agencies, the secretary assured the state has provided immigrants with housing, food, psychological and legal services through specialized agencies along with international entities, nonprofit organizations and other public agencies.
Authorities and activists have reported crowded immigrant shelters in Mexicali.
The Mexican Consulate in San Diego called the meeting in which staffs with the National Immigration Institute, the National Center of Intelligence, the National Guard, cities and public safety agencies also took part.
CITY
Dozens of police agents dismissed over the year
The City of Mexicali has dismissed 46 police officers since the local administration began a year ago.
At the same time the City Comptroller’s office has opened 1,700 complaints filed against local police officers.
City Comptroller Héctor Ceseña told La Voz newspaper that after residents file complaints against police officers the agency investigates the issues in order to determine proposing agents’ dismissal.
Once the investigation concludes the issue is discussed within the Police Department Commission of Honor and Justice. The commission then analyses findings and members vote to dismiss officers. The commission meets at least twice a month.
Comptroller Ceseña said the agency seeks to eliminate corruption.
Starting in January, the agency plans to train police officers after finding some inadequate activities are caused by lack of knowledge.
The comptroller told the newspaper the police officer accused of sexual abuse of a detainee is under dismissal process for failing to return to work after vacation time.
TOURISM
Hotel occupancy rates increase
A 54% increase in hotel occupancy was reported over the year by a Mexicali agency.
The tourism sector was severely impacted by the pandemic, but since cases declined the activity has increased.
The Committee of Tourism and Conventions of Mexicali Manager Nancy Minor told La Crónica newspaper that although no reports have been updated for the last couple months of the year, the rate is expected to increase.
In September alone, hotel occupancy rates reached 67.73% — one of the strongest months for tourism in 2022. During the first month of 2020 the rates declined to 10.5%, Minor told the newspaper. The rate climbed to 60% in 2021.
Minor told the newspaper the key to increase hotel occupancy rates was the development of new hotels in the so-called "Golden Zone" near Justo Sierra Boulevard.
For 2023, the committee plans to develop strategies to strengthen tourism in the medical town of Los Algodones, while also conducting outreach to Arizona residents in Somerton and Yuma who seek services in the rural Mexicali town in order to increase visits.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
