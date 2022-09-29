CITY
Authorities seek to remove car guards from streets
The City of Mexicali seeks to get rid of car guards who charge customers who park their vehicles on the streets.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Crónica newspaper that these car guards, commonly known in Spanish as “franeleros,” have been an issue for years.
These car guards ask bar clients for cash in order to park their vehicles on the streets.
Many illegally keep these spots for themselves for financial gain.
Valenzuela told the newspaper several complaints have been filed with the city from customers who demand the issue be solved.
“Nobody can charge for parking on the streets,” the city official told the newspaper. “This is totally illegal — not even the city can do that.”
According to the secretary, the city can send inspectors through the Planning Department in order to enforce local ordinances.
Valenzuela said the Planning Department and Mexicali Police plan to inspect car guards who work close to the Mexicali Fair Fiestas del Sol that started Wednesday.
According to the city official, those who charge for private parking at home must have a city permit.
Affected drivers can report any issue at 9-1-1 or (686) 558-1600.
The state Institute of Sustainable Mobility and Mexicali Police announced that taxi drivers that wish to serve fairgoers must first register with the state.
The registration seeks to protect fairgoers.
Drivers must carry their identification badge.
STATE
Authorities install tropical storm damage subcommittees
The State Civil Protection Agency installed the subcommittees to assess damages caused by tropical storm Kay.
The goal is to provide thorough reports of damages and repair costs, state Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said.
According to the state official, the report includes damages caused Sept. 8-11 in all seven Baja California municipalities except Tijuana.
Civil Protection Director Salvador Cervantes said subcommittees will be in charge of submitting specific projects that address damages caused in roads, sport facilities, artistic venues, ports, health facilities and others.
Cervantes said reports will be announced on Nov. 2 by the Damage Assessment Committee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fire consumes restaurant, congressional office
A Tuesday morning fire reported in the third floor of a Civic Center structure caused damages to a restaurant and a congressional office.
The incident was first reported at 6 a.m.
Carbonero Grill restaurant owner Samuel Cárdenas told La Voz newspaper that suddenly loud noises were heard at the eatery. Then, an outage followed.
After inspecting the site, Cárdenas observed a fire that he unsuccessfully tried to put out with an extinguisher and a bucket of water.
Mexicali firefighters arrived at the scene.
The restaurant was declared a total loss.
The structure, located just across the federal government building, is home to the office of Congresswoman Julieta Ramírez. It is unclear if the congressional office was also affected by the fire.
ENVIRONMENT
City reports five air quality monitoring stations working
Only five of the 14 air quality monitoring stations are operational in Mexicali.
Environmental Managing Office Director Leonardo Esparza said the city had 14 stations, but in fact the new administration found nine, with some of them vandalized.
Esparza said the city expects to purchase another station for next year. A new station costs up to $375,000.
According to the city official, the city took parts of some of the nine stations to maintain or repair five.
The director said some stations were installed in places without surveillance, like elementary schools.
Esparza said funds for the new station could go to the city through a binational collaboration or through environmental fees and taxes.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.