STATE
Baja California Governor approval rate falls
The approval rate of Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila fell 7.8%, according to a survey held by México Elige.
According to the study, the governor’s approval level dropped to 58.7 percent. The governor lost seven spots. Gov. Avila went from sixth place to thirteenth.
The 7.8 percentage points lost by Gov. Ávila are the largest drop among the 32 governors.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante occupies the tenth position among the mayors of the 32 state capitals.
Bustamante, an actress and television anchor herself, has an approval level of 55.7%.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintains an approval rate in Baja California of 72.8%.
This is the fifth highest level among the 32 states.
Contrary to the governor’s situation, the president has gained 7.3 percentage points in Baja California.
In Baja California, the president records his second best approval level gain, just behind Colima.
The survey was conducted from Oct. 5 to 8 among 10,749 Mexicans over 18 years of age who reside in the country and have access to Facebook.
EQUALITY
Dozens of women trained as bus drivers
On Monday, dozens of women started getting trained in order to become transit bus drivers.
The program named "Women at the Wheel" was launched to help 50 women get behind busses.
The goal is to increase the number of women in public transportation, the state Department of Labor said in a prepared statement.
The program begins in Mexicali and will expand next year to Tijuana.
The 120-hour, five-week training seminar series grants a job for participants.
Besides paying for their driver licenses and other documents, the training has no cost for participants.
So far, six public transit companies are interested in hiring participants, the agency said.
ELECTIONS
Former Governor case turned back to local court
The case of alleged personal promotion and inappropriate use of public funds was turned back to state courts by the Regional Upper Electoral Court.
The Regional Court ruled to take the case filed by the National Action Party against former Gov. Jaime Bonilla, back to the local courts.
The party filed five complaints total in February and March 2021 against the governor and his spokesperson Juan Antonio Guizar.
The state issued several ads to promote jobs, health and other programs that included former Governor Bonilla's face.
Mexican law forbids elected officials from promoting office programs that include their faces or names.
The state Electoral Institute Board admitted to some of the allegations but dismissed those related to the inappropriate use of public funds.
Justices dismissed all the allegations based on the informative and neutral nature of the ads.
Party attorneys appealed the ruling by considering justices only studied some of the ads.
Federal electoral justices considered that local courts need to thoroughly analyze all of the ads that were published on Bonilla's Facebook page which were administered by the state.
Regional Court Justices repealed the state ruling and requested Baja California justices to revise all of the 42 publications and issue a new ruling.
CITY
Over half of hydrants vandalized
More than half of Mexicali hydrants have been vandalized, a city official said.
After an assessment authorities determined 55 percent of hydrants have been affected by vandalism, Mexicali Fire Chief Ruben Darío Osuna told La Voz newspaper.
Those hydrants are located in southeast, eastern and western areas in Mexicali.
The Fire Department and Mexicali State Public Utilities Commission signed an agreement to repair hydrants.
Chief Osuna said the city has two different types of hydrants — dry and wet. The former have a bronze cap and are mostly impacted by vandalism.
The authorities seek to replace dry hydrants with wet ones that release water as soon as they are opened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robbery suspects nabbed after four years
Two men, who allegedly robbed a western Mexicali business over four years ago, were arrested last week.
The state Attorney General's office said David and Hector Alejandro were apprehended on Oct. 12 with an outstanding arrest warrant for the Jan. 3, 2018 robbery of a company located in the Colonia Zaragoza area.
The suspects were found by a security guard who was threatened with a firearm.
The suspects allegedly took a 2005 Chevrolet C-500 truck from the scene, as well as a motor pump and four welding machines.
The items were valued at around $37,000 USD.
Hours later, the police found the truck on fire.
A judge issued an arrest warrant in January 2019.
COURTS
Man indicted for attempted murder
A man who allegedly took part in the assault of two men two years ago was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General's office said.
Gabriel “N,” aka “Parka,” was indicted for the April 2020 attempted homicide of two individuals in the Fraccionamiento Hacienda de Castilla area, according to authorities.
The suspect and an accomplice arrived at the scene and assaulted two victims with a shotgun, a machete, a baseball bat and knives.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez
