CITY
Bar inspections and citations begin
A City of Mexicali official recently said inspections and citations for security guard training and installation of equipment in bars began Friday, September 1.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Crónica newspaper the deadline extension for security guard certification was due Friday. However, the city has held inspections in the last weeks that led to finding four bars in violation of local ordinances due to a lack of security guards.
According to the city official, only 80 security guards have been appropriately trained by the state Department of Public Safety. The authorities have a list of 350 security guards registered in Mexicali.
The newspaper reported that bar owners have complained due to the high price of training costs. In some cases, bar owners must pay up to $437.50 USD apiece for the week-long training.
Sec. Valenzuela said 75 bars have already installed the so called "panic buttons" customers can activate to report emergencies.
The agency has almost 100 bars that have paid an extended license to not close until 3 a.m., while 250 more must close their doors at 2:00 a.m.
STATE
Businessmen security guards to be removed
A Baja California state official said Thursday all security guards paid for with public funds to protect businessmen will be removed starting next year.
During a legislative hearing, State Secretary of Public Safety Leopoldo Aguilar told lawmakers that the agency has 800 agents, of whom 57 have been assigned to protect businessmen and journalists, La Crónica newspaper reported.
Starting next year, businessmen will be required to hire licensed security guards. Sec. Aguilar assured that all guards will be reassigned by January. S
The official said the installation of thousands of surveillance cameras is expected to begin soon.
In a prepared statement, Sec. Aguilar said the agency has plans to double the number of state police officers.
The state official also spoke during a Legislative Political Coordinating Board hearing about crime rate reductions and drug seizures, as well as about training and police officer retirement programs.
Sec. Aguilar was initially invited to the hearing back in May.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New prosecutor agency announced
Incoming state Attorney General María Elena Andrade announced the opening of a new prosecution office days ago in order to address the disappearance of residents.
The official said that one of the state administration’s priorities is addressing missing people given the issue’s impact on families.
The new office is expected to open in weeks. The office will have its own budget, equipment, and staff to help those searching for their relatives.
Attorney General Andrade said the agency will be available to collectives who are searching for their loved ones who have been missing for years by following up each and every case.
Also, the Attorney General said the agency plans to address gender crimes to protect girls and women impacted by violent crimes by including psychologists and psychiatrists.
Andrade said the attorney general’s office has plans to improve the relationship with other agencies related to addressing domestic violence.
The state official went on to say the agency will address other violent crimes like homicides by improving scientific investigations to develop strategies in order to recover the peace and tranquility of Baja Californians.
Business organizations have called on Baja California Governor Marina Avila to change the state’s crime strategies to reduce crime rates.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
