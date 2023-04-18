PUBLIC SAFETY
Bar inspections, demonstrations, and fire reported
At least seven hotel zone bars were inspected by city staff on Friday, April 14, after reports of twelve men missing in the last couple of years.
Mexicali police said alcohol inspectors and police officers held the operation on Friday evening. The agents were searching for weapons, minors, and drugs.
Many customers were forced to show an identification card in order to prove their age, police videos show.
On Saturday, April 15, dozens of protestors held a demonstration just outside the Shots Bar by Montejano Boulevard. Protestors demanded authorities find those who had been missing in the area. The bars were blocked by police officers while protestors yelled at the authorities.
On Sunday, April 16, a fire of two palm trees and an air conditioning unit was reported at the Shots Bar while a new demonstration took place.
Mexicali firefighters were able to control the fire. Minor damages were reported.
Boy reported dead with a shotgun wound
A five-year-old boy was reported dead Friday in Mexicali's General Hospital with a shotgun wound.
A police report says authorities were notified of the boy’s death at 1:26 p.m. on April 15. The boy was identified as Damian Gabriel.
The boy succumbed to the injuries at Clinic 30 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security.
The victim was admitted to the Intensive Therapy Unit with a bullet to the brain, the report says.
The state Attorney General's office is investigating the case as vehicular manslaughter. No other details were provided.
CRIME
Religious leader found, apprehended
The leader of a religious organization who was sought for sexual abuse was found in the state of Nayarit and arrested by state police officers.
The suspect was transported to Mexicali and turned over to the state Attorney General's office Sunday evening, April 16.
According to the agency, Victor Hugo “N,” 35, was arrested in the town of Acaponeta, Nayarit, Mexico, for having 10 complaints filed by victims under allegations of sexual abuse.
The cases allegedly took place in past few years but weren't reported to the agency until recently.
The agency recently offered a reward of half a million pesos, or about $27,777 USD, for reports that led to the arrest of Victor Hugo Rocha Garcia. The suspect was declared as a person of interest back then.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Two killed in shootings
Two individuals were reported dead over the weekend during shootings in the Pueblo Nuevo area.
The first incident was reported at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, close to a Farmacia Similares pharmacy located on Acapulco Street and Michoacán Avenue. The victim was found in the alley.
Mexicali Police said an individual was arrested after the shooting, per a state Attorney General’s office report.
Red Cross paramedics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.
Another man was killed and at least three others were injured in a second shooting in the Pueblo Nuevo area.
Authorities were advised of the incident at 12:49 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 at Michoacán Avenue and Salina Cruz Street, the state Attorney General's office stated in a report.
A reporting party told the police at least three shots were heard at the scene. According to the report at least four individuals arrived at the scene and shot at the victims.
The reporting party told police he had a shotgun wound to the arm while his nephew had a head injury.
The authorities said a man succumbed to the injuries and three other men were reported injured.
According to the report the house and a vehicle were damaged during the shooting. Both incidents are being investigated by staff with the Homicide Unit.
COURTS
Trio sentenced for kidnapping
Three men were sentenced by a state judge to 50 years in prison for a 2018 kidnapping.
The state Attorney General's office said the judge sentenced Fausto Antonio Felix Ortiz, Adolfo Velázquez Castañeda, and Jose Jorge Teodorovich Lopez for the Fraccionamiento Villafontana case.
The agency said in November 2018 the individuals contacted the victim's relatives a few hours after the kidnapping to demand the payment of $600,000 USD for the victim's release.
The kidnapping took place on November 21 after the armed trio forced the victim to get in a vehicle. Authorities said the kidnappers took the victim to a home in an unknown area, where the victim was put in chains.
Eventually, the victim was taken to another residence where police officers found the them and released the victim days later.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
