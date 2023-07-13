CITY
Bar reopening denied
A city official said owners of the Shots Bar — where several clients were reported to have disappeared from in the last couple of years — do not plan to reopen the venue.
Owners have no plans to reopen the bar that has also been under law enforcement and judiciary scrutiny, Mexicali Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Crónica newspaper.
Recently, owners requested a court hearing to lift the bar’s closure. The hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, July 20.
The bar was shut down back in April by request of the state Attorney General’s office.
“There is no possibility of reopening,” Sec. Valenzuela told the newspaper.
According to the city official, it is unclear if the owners plan to sell or lease the Francisco L. Montejano Boulevard site.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said while she shares missing client family members’ anger, bar owners have the law by their side.
Separately, Baja California Governor Marina Avila said while client disappearances must be investigated all parties involved must obey the law. Those investigations must include determining if bar employees were involved in the disappearance of customers.
Employer Confederation of Mexicali President Octavio Sandoval said the fact that the courts have scheduled the reopening hearing means the authorities lack the victims’ perspective in bringing justice to the case.
For Sandoval, the priority must be finding victims and addressing family members' concerns.
The confederation president said June has been one of the most violent months of the year.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Street rehabilitation projects are almost complete
A state official said Tuesday that two street rehabilitation projects are expected to get completed later this month.
Secretary of Infrastructure and Urban Development Arturo Espinoza said the Cetys Avenue project is 87% complete, while the Gomez Morin Avenue is at 85%.
In both projects, the state is investing 269 million pesos or about $15.8 million USD.
According to the secretary, the state plans to start two additional projects soon. One of them is at the intersection of Eje Central and New River Boulevard and the second one is at the intersection of Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Venustiano Carranza Boulevard.
In a prepared statement, Baja California Governor Marina Avila said the Islas Agrarias Highway is 99% complete and will open in the next weeks. The project has a cost of 212 million pesos or around $12.4 million USD.
The Governor said the Islas Agrarias project will increase mobility in Eastern Mexicali.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.