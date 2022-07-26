LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bar security guard arrested for homicide of customer
A security guard of a downtown bar was arrested early Sunday after allegedly causing the death of a customer.
News outlets reported that Guillermo Doe, 27, was arrested for the homicide in fighting of a 53-year-old man.
The incident took place at Las Micheladas del Centro bar, located by Lerdo Avenue.
At 3:24 a.m., the police received a report about a dead man in the bar.
Red Cross paramedics declared the man dead.
The victim was identified as Manuel Blanco Hernández, La Crónica newspaper said.
The victim’s wife told the police the suspect and two other security guards presumably pushed the 53-year-old.
The victim was allegedly assaulted and pushed by security guards.
According to the news, the security guards tried to control the victim who was allegedly trying to enter the bar. It is unclear if the victim was attempting to enter by force.
The body was found by the authorities just outside the bar’s entrance.
Two of the guards involved in the incident fled the scene.
In a prepared statement, the company said it is not aware of a business worker who took part in the incident.
“The fight and the deadly assault were done by someone from outside Las Micheladas Zona Centro,” the company said in the statement.
Social media users criticized the company for attempting to step aside the issue.
The company said it is collaborating with law enforcement and the investigation.
“Our philosophy as a company is to bring healthy entertainment and take care of people who are in our facilities,” the company said. “Our company will keep providing evidence and the authority will provide the official statement of facts.”
CRIME
Man shot to death in rural town
A man was shot to death early Saturday in a rural town, according to media reports.
The incident took place at 12:07 a.m. in the Ejido Saltillo rural town.
The victim was identified as José de Jesús Ramos Melchor, 27, aka “350.”
A reporting party told the police a man was shot by State Highway 2.
The victim was dressed in a blue t-shirt, black slacks and had a shotgun wound in the back.
The victim’s cousin told the police Ramos Melchor was shot during a drive-by shooting from a four door blue vehicle.
Paramedics declared the victims’ death.
The victim was found outside Arriba Jalisco market.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the victim was arrested for trespassing and possession of prohibited weapons last week in the town.
Also, the suspect was allegedly involved in several burglaries in local schools.
The police unsuccessfully searched for the suspect.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Most of heat-related deaths are immigrants
Most of the heat-related deaths reported this year are immigrants who were not accustomed to Mexicali’s weather.
State Coroner’s office director César Raúl González said immigrants have little trust in public agencies that has refrained them from accessing services in health centers or hospitals.
González said heat stroke deaths are preventable, but hard to address in the case of homeless people, especially those coming from other countries.
Also, the Coroner’s office director added that high temperatures affect drug addicts in abstinence, as well as those with other illnesses like heart issues and diabetes.
González said four out of every five heat stroke cases are senior residents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cyclist dies after accident
A 57-year-old man died Friday after crashing a vehicle while driving his bicycle by Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.
According to newspaper reports, the incident took place at 5:29 p.m. in the Colonia Huertas de la Progreso area.
The victim was identified as Marcos Fermín Ramos.
The victim impacted his bicycle against a 2014 tan colored Chevrolet Malibu that was driven by a 32-year-old man.
The police said the cyclist was driving eastbound when suddenly turned left to cross the street diagonally.
The cyclist apparently impacted the vehicle and Ramos fell onto the street.
The cyclist had fatal injuries at the scene.
Red Cross paramedics declared the cyclist’s death.
The body was transported to the state Coroner’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident
A motorcyclist died Friday evening after impacting a wall in the Lázaro Cárdenas interchange.
According to media reports, the victim was driving southbound by López Mateos Boulevard at 11:35 p.m.
While accessing the Lázaro Cárdenas ramp the driver lost control of the motorcycle and impacted the south wall.
Red Cross paramedics declared the driver dead.
The motorcyclist was driving a black Italika motorcycle.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, was described as a man of about 5’9” who was dressed in blue denim jeans, brown t-shirt, black tennis shoes and a tattoo in the right hand with the letters CV 76.
ECONOMY
Food prices increase 15 percent
During the first half of July Mexicali recorded an average price increase of 8.4 percent. However, food prices increased 15.1 percent, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography said.
The agency said prices increased 0.43 percent nationwide in the first half of July, compared to the previous two-week period.
Northwest Center of Economic Research Operations Director Alejandrina Barajas told La Voz newspaper that prices have mostly increased in items needed by families.
The researcher said prices have increased due to the war in Ukraine and post-pandemic economic recovery.
At the same time, Barajas told the newspaper scarcity of items and the increased demand has had an impact on product prices.
In Mexicali, the closeness to the border has also had an impact.
“Family income has decreased for consumption,” Barajas said. “Vulnerable families are the ones more impacted by these effects.”
According to the specialist, the price increase has surpassed all expectations.
Also, she said inflation rates will continue next year.
The Mexican agency said potatoes, squash, onion, eggs and cereal have seen the largest price increase.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
