COURTS
Bar security guard indicted
A bar security guard was indicted by a state judge for an alleged case of client assault.
The state Attorney General's office said the suspect was also indicted for threats and injuries.
The agency said Rogelio Noe, no age reported, was indicted for the February 5 incident, which occurred at the bar located on the intersection of Benito Juarez Boulevard and Paseo de Los Robles Avenue in the Fraccionamiento Esteban Cantú area.
The authorities said the suspect and other individuals allegedly assaulted a customer and his companions for undisclosed reasons.
After the assault the customers were forced out. Once outside, the suspect allegedly assaulted one of the victims again.
The security guard allegedly told customers to stay away from the business or otherwise he would kill them.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
CRIME
Bodies found next to Colorado River
Three bodies were found early Friday next to the Colorado River,
According to La Crónica newspaper, a reporting party dialed 9-1-1 to report the finding at 6:00 a.m., on February 17.
The corpses were found by a dirt road in the Ejido Monumentos and Colonia Hidalgo area in the municipality of San Luis Río Colorado. Sonoran police officers arrived at the scene and originally found two bodies. The third corpse was found at 12:50 p.m. in an irrigation canal.
The victims were not immediately identified, the newspaper stated.
Body found with signs of foul play
A body found last week had signs of foul play.
The body was found by the Colonia Rancho de mis Recuerdos and Colonia Huertas de la Progreso on Thursday, February 16.
The body had its hands and feet tied with a cable, according to police reports.
State police officers found the corpse with the mouth covered with tape and an undisclosed injury in the head.
The victim was a male in his mid-30s. The corpse was turned over to the state Coroner's office.
Corpse with signs of foul play found inside canal
The body of a man was found Saturday inside a canal in rural Mexicali.
According to media reports, the victim was located with their hands and the feet tied.
A reporting party dialed 9-1-1 to report a body at 8:23 a.m., on February 18, in the Ejido Lázaro Cárdenas rural town.
According to the report, irrigation employees found the corpse. The victim, a man in his mid-30s had head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man found dead in home fire
A man was found dead in an empty lot at Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla area, Sunday morning.
According to media reports the incident occurred at 8:20 a.m., on February 19, by Loreto Ruiz Garcia Street.
Upon arrival, police officers were notified by a man that his brother lived at the site in a home made of plastic and cartons.
The victim was identified as José de Jesús Rosas Fuentes, 62.
The homeless victim – whom his sibling said was a drug consumer – constantly left unattended candles lit.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.