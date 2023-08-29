CRIME
Bar security guard shot to death
A bar security guard was shot to death early Sunday, the Mexicali Police Department said.
The incident took place at the Millenium Bar, located in the intersection of Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Río Pánuco Street in the colonia Mirasol area.
The victim was identified as Ernesto, 30.
La Voz newspaper said upon arrival police officers were told by the bar’s manager four shots were heard at the scene.
The victim had a single shotgun wound in the head and three more in the left arm.
The suspects fled from the scene on a green Pontiac van that was eventually found and seized by the police.
The police said the victim was transported to a hospital, but succumbed to the injuries while being transported.
The Pontiac was found by Ninth Street in the unincorporated area of González Ortega in eastern Mexicali.
Below the vehicle police officers found a firearm and inside the Pontiac detectives found a bullet casing.
CRIME
Two arrested for alleged attempted assault on officers
Two individuals were arrested over the weekend after allegedly attempting to run over a couple of police agents.
The Mexicali Police Department said the suspects were identified as Alberto, 23, and Rodrigo Rodolfo, 30.
According to the agency, police officers attempted to stop the suspects after ignoring a stop sign in the Fraccionamiento Fovissste area, east of the Civic Center and close to the so-called Hotel Zone.
The suspects were cruising on a sand-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.
Police officers chased the suspects through Benito Juarez Boulevard.
One of the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm toward the agents, the police said.
Suddenly, the driver stopped the SUV and the passenger attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by police agents.
The driver tried to run over the agents who shot at the vehicle tires, the police said.
The driver also fled, but was arrested about 50 yards away.
One of the suspects was transported to the General Hospital with an eye injury. Eventually, both individuals were transported to the Police Headquarters for processing.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers demand solutions to energy issue
Lawmakers with the conservative National Action Party demanded Federal Electricity Commission officials to bring a solution to energy issues that have affected local residents.
Assemblyman Diego Echevarría, along with Amintha Briceño and Alejandrina Corral called the Mexican agency to provide customers a quality service.
The lawmakers said in a statement the state has seen unusual energy issues like blackouts and intermittent failures that especially impact Mexicali clients.
High temperatures lead to higher energy consumption that force residents pay large amounts for an expensive, inefficient and low quality service, the legislators said.
Also, the lawmakers said the tropical storm left thousands of customers without power for days after winds knocked down energy poles, with some falling on vehicles. These vehicles owners have seen in response apathy and denials from Commission representatives.
At the same time, the energy coming back after blackouts impacts electric appliances, the lawmakers said.
The resolution urges the Commission to expedite energy restoration while addressing concerns from affected residents by increasing supply and launching energy projects to meet the demand of power from residential and commercial customers.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.