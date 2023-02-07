CITY
Bars cited for schedule violations
A city agency issued monetary citations to a couple of bars after the authorities held an inspection effort over the weekend.
The City of Mexicali reported that the bars were only fined 48,000 pesos, or about $2,526. Mexicali media outlets said the inspections were held by the City’s Department of Government.
Mexicali Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela said inspectors fined El Relajo bar and La Mosca VIP strip club after finding the sites opened beyond the authorized time. Inspections began at 10 p.m. Saturday.
The inspections were held in order to address recent traffic accidents. The city also sought minors inside bars.
Previously, Valenzuela said fines could be up to the equivalent of around $5,000 USD.
The city official also said only four bars have paid the city fees in order to remain open until 5 a.m.
Last year, the city fined 40 bars for schedule violations, accepting minors, and fights among customers.
La Crónica newspaper reported the city has only 15 inspectors within the Office of Alcohol, with plans to hire 20 more.
The city has 50 businesses that sell alcohol after midnight.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Girl’s death was determined as accidental
The death of a four-year-old girl who was found last week dead by her grandmother was determined as accidental.
The girl was found Friday at 2:00 p.m. on her bed hanging from a bonnet in the Colonia Benito Juárez area.
The grandmother, who was taking care of the minor, told the police the girl was left in her bed while the woman was changing a gas tank. Originally, the authorities found no signs of foul play in the girl’s body.
The state Coroner’s Office said the girl, who had Down syndrome, died of accidental asphyxia.
Also, the agency said the girl had no injuries and had good weight and stature.
La Voz newspaper recalled a similar case that occurred about three years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man dies of suffocation
The body of a man who was found last week inside an irrigation canal died of suffocation.
The state Coroner’s office said the victim, who was identified as Jesús, 40, was found Thursday wrapped in a red blanket in the Colonia Villas del Colorado area, by the Sabritas plant.
La Voz newspaper recalled that back in November collectives of relatives of missing people found the corpse of a man inside a suitcase.
November’s victim was identified by relatives thanks to the man’s tattoos.
ASSEMBLY
Hotel human trafficking bill introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to prevent the human trafficking of girls and female teenagers from happening in Baja California hotels.
Assemblyman Gloria Arcelia Miramontes, of the National Regeneration Movement Party, said in a prepared statement the bill seeks to call hotel owners to prevent human trafficking in their premises.
The bill that seeks to reform state Tourism Law was turned to the Commission on Justice for discussion.
Miramontes said the proposal does not discriminate against minors from using hotels but instead looks to protect children from becoming victims of human trafficking.
The lawmaker quoted Mexico City Council of Public Safety Chairman Salvador Guerrero, who said women, children, and men are trafficked for labor and sexual exploitation.
The majority of human trafficking victims found in Latin America and the U.S. are from Mexico, the legislator said.
The Executive Office of the National System of Public Safety set Baja California in third place nationwide with the most cases of human trafficking back in 2019.
Miramontes said it is well-known that human trafficking for sex occurs in hotels and motels.
The state reported 65 cases of human trafficking in the first few months of last year.
In June 2020 a woman was arrested in Mexicali while taking a girl to a hotel for prostitution, the Assemblywoman recalled.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
