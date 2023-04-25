CITY
Bars forced to shut down at 2 a.m.
A city official said local bars that were forced to shut down at 2:00 a.m. complied with the request.
La Voz newspaper said the schedule was set by local authorities in order to stop men from disappearing from local bars and to refrain vehicle traffic accidents from happening.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told the newspaper inspectors reported to the agency all bars were closed at the time set. Inspections were held inside bars to make sure no people were inside.
Two weeks ago three young men were reported missing from the Shots Bar. The disappearance led to a series of demonstrations by family members.
The authorities held inspections at the bar and found an imitation firearm, cash, and a connection to an apartment complex.
State Attorney General Ricardo Carpio said at least one criminal band is operating in the area. The state official said three men allegedly related to the disappearance have been detained.
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that would mandate that bar owners install cameras and have metal detectors on the premises.
COURTS
Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexual abuse
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 22 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a teenager and child pornography.
The state Attorney General’s office said Julio “N,” was sentenced for the case of a 17-year-old victim.
According to the agency, the convicted man was accused in June 2020 by the victim's relatives.
Family members found out the individual committed violent sexual abuse to the victim. During the investigation state detectives found that the individual took advantage of the victim’s disability.
Also, the agency said Julio sent the victim videos of them almost naked.
CRIME
Man shot dead
A man was shot to death Saturday evening in the Colonia Robledo area.
The incident was reported to the police at 8:04 p.m. on April 22, in a home located by Ajenjo Avenue.
The victim was identified as Jonathan, 38.
A reporting party told the police about an injured man at the scene. The reporting party told the police the victim was being chased by unknown individuals in a gray or black sedan.
At the scene, the police found two 9mm bullet casings.
The victim had a single shotgun wound to the abdomen. According to the authorities, the victim arrived at the home where he succumbed to the injuries in search of help.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Free vaccination week begins
A state public, free vaccination week that plans to immunize thousands of children in Baja California began on Monday, April 24.
The state Department of Public Health said the event takes place during the last week of April, which coincides with national Día del Niño, or Children’s Day, on April 30.
According to the agency, vaccination is the most useful and safe strategy to prevent deaths from infectious diseases around the globe while providing families the ability to protect children at an early stage.
State Vaccination Program Manager Guadalupe Evangelista Torres said immunization is an essential service that protects vulnerable people from having preventable diseases.
The agency plans to provide children with vaccines like BCG, anti-hepatitis B, pneumococcal, flu, SRP, DTP, and others.
The vaccination week also includes immunization for pregnant women, teenagers, and some young adults against tetanus, acellular pertussis, rubella, diphtheria, measles, HPV, flu, whooping cough, COVID-19, and several others.
Baja Californians must provide their national immunization record or request a reposition.
Different from Imperial County and California, all vaccines are free of charge.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers request report on fake driver licenses
A state lawmaker introduced a resolution in order to request state officials for a report regarding the sale of fake driver licenses on social media.
The petition includes reports from State Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio and State Secretary of the Treasury Marco Antonio Moreno. The report request includes information regarding those arrested and processed for selling fake driver's licenses.
Assemblymember Juan Echavarría, of the conservative National Action Party, also requested to launch preventive campaigns to warn residents against potential crimes.
The lawmaker was able to reach one of those who sell fake driver’s licenses. The legislator actually purchased a fake driver's license and was told the document was legal.
The legislator also showed a list of sites that sell fake licenses all over the state without any additional documentation. Echavarría stated every driver needs a valid license.
However, the lawmaker said fake licenses are being openly sold on Facebook, WhatsApp, and even Telegram without going through driver testing. Licenses are being delivered at shopping malls, the legislator said. The lawmaker said he was astonished to see how openly these dealers are working.
While fake licenses cost a little over $100 USD, real ones cost about half that price tag.
Echavarría said fake licenses look a lot like real ones. The lawmaker said it is unknown if dealers operate alone or receive help from state employees.
Those who purchase fake licenses can get a sentence of up to three years in prison, he said.
Also, the lawmaker said it is alarming that many drivers on the street are holding these fake licenses, putting people’s safety in jeopardy.
The legislator highlighted the level of impunity dealers are openly working on through social media. Echavarría called state authorities to investigate the matter.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
