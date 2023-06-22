SPORTS
Local teenagers hired by baseball club
Two Mexicali teenagers were announced as recent hires by the Aguilas baseball club.
The team said in a prepared statement, the club hired Damian Dominyk Ledezma Garcia and Leonel Murrieta Sabori previous to Thursday’s draft to be held in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico.
Born in February 2007, Ledezma Garcia, of Ejido Veracruz 2, became a baseball player at 5 years old with the Aztecas team.
The fielder played for several San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora teams before eventually signing with the Acereros de Monclova club of the Mexican Baseball League five years ago. The player has also trained with several baseball academies.
Murrieta Sabori, a 91mph pitcher, was born in May 2007. At 3, he started playing for the Felix Arce Baseball League.
The pitcher was signed five years ago by Toros de Tijuana and in 2019 played for the Children’s Tournament of the Mexican Pacific League.
Murrieta Sabori was part of the Baja California State team that played in the National Games of 2023.
CRIME
Man shoots at police officers, locksmith
A man allegedly shot at police officers and a locksmith Tuesday morning while being evicted from a property, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported the incident occurred in the Conjunto Urbano Esperanza area on June 20. The suspect allegedly shot at a locksmith hired by a court who was part of the eviction process.
The suspect was being evicted from the property owned by his former ex-fiancee’s home.
Mexicali police officers provided help to agents assigned by a court in order to execute an eviction order, however, the suspect shot at the police officers and fled through another door.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told the newspaper that police agents shot the suspect in the abdomen.
The police chief said the suspect and his ex-fiancee had a history of domestic violence. In fact, the suspect had previously threatened his former girlfriend with a firearm.
Witnesses told the newspaper several shots were heard at the scene. The police found several bullet casings in the street.
COURTS
Man sentenced for 2019 homicide
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 23 years in prison for a November 2019 murder.
The state Attorney General’s office said a judge sentenced Miguel Angel Campa Marquez for the homicide of a 20-year-old man in the Colonia Los Encinos area.
The agency said Campa Marquez and an accomplice arrived at the scene and suddenly shot the victim to death. Witnesses told the authorities Campa Marquez was one of the individuals involved in the homicide.
According to the authorities, Campa Marquez killed the victim due to past issues.
The Attorney General’s office said the now sentenced man plead guilty through an agreement with prosecutors.
The judge also ruled Campa Marquez must pay the victim’s family members an undisclosed amount of money for damage repair.
Man sentenced for murder
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 50 years in prison for the January 2021 murder of a 98-year-old woman, the state Attorney General’s office said.
According to the agency, Juan Cárdenas Cabello, 61, was previously found guilty of the January 26, 2021 homicide in the Ejido Oviedo Mota Reacomodo rural town.
The agency said after being assaulted, the victim was transported to the General Hospital.
The victim succumbed to the injuries on February 1 of head trauma.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
