ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes recognition of iconic rock musician
A state lawmaker proposed to recognize iconic rock musician Javier Batiz.
Assemblyman Ramón Vázquez, of the National Regeneration Movement Party, called his colleagues to hold a recognition ceremony to acknowledge Batiz for his talent and legacy. The proposal was approved by lawmakers.
Batiz, of Tijuana, was one of the first rock musicians in the border town and has become a legend in his genre.
The five-decade veteran musician has recorded over two dozen albums and has also participated in 30 motion pictures.
"It is time (Batiz) is recognized in his own land for his enormous trajectory and legacy," Assemblyman Vázquez said in a prepared statement.
The lawmaker recalled the Assembly has recognized personalities that have impacted Baja California. Now, he added, it is time to restart recognizing big acts once the pandemic was left behind.
The resolution also calls on the state Department of Cultural Arts to join in recognizing Batiz.
IMMIGRATION
Asylum app issues reported
Immigrants who have been forced to wait on the other side of the border before being accepted for asylum have had issues with the Customs and Border Protection application CBP One.
La Crónica newspaper said few applicants have been accepted for an interview.
"It is not working at 100 percent," Elizabeth, a Cobina shelter employee, told the newspaper. "This week nobody has been able to get an appointment."
The employee said the same issue has been recorded in the last couple of weeks.
So far, only 40 appointments have been made out of more than 500 application requests.
Weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security required asylum applicants to got through the CBP One application in order to schedule appointments or otherwise be turned down.
The employee added that some applicants have waited for up to five months before being scheduled for an appointment.
"It's affecting a lot," Elizabeth said. "There are some who have been in the shelter for six months and are desperate."
In the meantime, immigrants have kept arriving in the city from Central and South America, as well as from other Mexican states like Michoacán.
Although the shelter struggles to feed and provide housing to over 300 immigrants, the site also keeps receiving new arrivals — especially families.
State Undersecretary of Immigration Affairs, Adriana Espinoza, said in a prepared statement over 1,400 immigrants have been trained in the CBP One application in the last three weeks.
MEXICALI
City plans additional charge to drug related music bands
The City of Mexicali plans to charge additional fees to those bands that play songs related to drugs or violence.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante, who weeks ago made public her personal rejection to this kind of music, said she plans to continue her crusade against the so-called "narcocorridos," a type of song which illustrates or glorifies drug trafficking or cartel-related lifestyles.
La Voz newspaper said the mayor plans to introduce an ordinance proposal to the Mexicali City Council in order to charge an additional fee to these bands when playing in city venues.
Separately, State Secretary of Culture, Alma Delia Abregos, said the agency does not plan to ban entertainment acts that play drug related music.
Recently, a band postponed it's concert due to the city's ban.
Although some refer to Mayor Bustamante's crusade as a violation to freedom of speech, the city official assured the goal is to stop promoting narco-culture.
"I have my convictions," Mayor Bustamante said, who went on to say this kind of music is like an 'eternally opened faucet that authorities must keep moping over and over.'
Additional fees charged will go to increase security at venues and help drug rehabilitation centers.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
