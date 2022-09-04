ENTERTAINMENT
Benefit concert announced
Mexicali's Family Development Agency, or DIF in Spanish, recently announced a benefit concert that will take place in December.
The headline act will be cumbia music band Los Angeles Azules, or the blue angels in English.
The authorities plan to collect 2.5 million pesos or around $125,000.
The money collected will go to the Madre Teresa Center for people with disabilities.
DIF President Karla Navarro said the concert will take place Dec. 16.
The authorities plan to sell 11,500 tickets.
Ticket cost can be deductible and are available at the agency's headquarters by Cetys Avenue.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers OK special domestic violence courts
State lawmakers approved a bill that will launch a brand new domestic violence court system in Baja California.
The bill was first considered by legislators with the Commission of Government, Legislation and Constitutional Affairs.
Commission Chair Juan Manuel Molina said the bill increases the number of judges and staff within the Judiciary Branch in order to address violence against women.
Special judges will hear cases of sexual abuse and criminal ones committed against women by their husbands or fiancees.
The bill was originally introduced by Presiding Justice Alejandro Fragozo.
Baja California Gov. Marina Avila said the new courts seek to serve justice quickly to victims of domestic violence.
COURTS
Man indicted for double homicide
A man who was arrested for a May double homicide was indicted by a state judge, the State Attorney General's office said.
According to the authorities, José de Jesús, aka Chuy, was indicted as alleged perpetrator of the murder of Manuel and Juan Manuel.
The homicide was reported back on May 27 in the Colonia Pacífico area.
The agency said the suspect and at least two other individuals allegedly forced the victims to leave their home located in the Kilometer 33 Mark of the San Felipe Highway.
Later, the suspects took the victims to an empty lot where allegedly killed the victims.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.