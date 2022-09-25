ENVIRONMENT
Binational air quality event announced
A binational air quality event has been scheduled to take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Mexicali.
The so-called Ambientalízate event is the first of its kind organized by the Imperial-Mexicali Working Group.
Stakeholders from both sides of the border have been invited to the nine panel event.
Authorities, researchers and nonprofit organization representatives will share their knowledge about regional air quality issues.
“Mexicali and Imperial share the same air basin,” Working Group co-chair and Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer Belen Leon-Lopez said in a prepared statement. “So, it is necessary to implement a coordinated effort to address particular issues of each region.”
Federal, state and city officials from both Mexico and the US are expected to take part in the event.
BORDER
State, cities expected to get millions in illegal vehicle registration
A Mexican official said Baja California is expected to get 311.6 million pesos in illegal vehicle registration fees.
Mexican government delegate Alejandro Ruiz said funds collected will go to street pavement and rehabilitation.
Days ago, Baja California Secretary of the Treasury Marco Antonio Moreno said the state plans to ask the federal government to disburse the funds.
Ruiz detailed that as of Sept. 19 in the state over 124,000 illegally imported vehicles have been registered.
Baja California is home to little over one out of every five illegal vehicles in Mexico.
The delegate said funds will be disbursed to cities based on the number of registered vehicles. Mexicali has recorded about a third of the registered vehicles.
AGRICULTURE
Warning issued against bird flu
The state Department of Agriculture warned chicken growers and poultry processors against the bird flu that has affected the US in order to take appropriate measures to avoid the illness’ spread in Baja California.
Inspection, Sanity and Safety Director Luis Roberto Ayala said given bird flu has been detected in Arizona and California the state is working along with federal authorities to make sure control of the illness has been effective.
Producers and growers have been educated about the use of the sanitizing mat, while washing incoming and outgoing vehicles in order to avoid the virus from entering farms.
Bird flu is spread through excretion, saliva, flies and migrating birds.
The authorities call residents to report any unfamiliar behavior in animals to detect bird flu.
Ayala said all these measures help avoid bird flu from coming to the state.
ECONOMY
Inflation rate reaches 15 percent
Onions, potatoes and oranges reported the highest price increases last month in Mexicali, according to media reports.
La Crónica newspaper reported that average item prices reached 15.21 percent in August, with the vegetables previously mentioned reporting the highest increases.
Fernanda Vera, an economist with the Economic Development Council of Mexicali, told the newspaper the price of onion increased 42.47 percent just between July and August, while potatoes observed a climb of 26.53 percent and that of oranges increased 23.98 percent.
“Inflation of these items is caused by internal issues,” the economist told the newspaper. “(It is caused mainly by) issues like drug smuggling and protection racket schemes in (the Mexican state of) Michoacán, and the lack of security in highways to transport products.”
Yearly inflation rates in Mexicali reached 15.21 percent in August due to food, beverages and tobacco, while overall average prices increased 9.55 percent.
The Economic Development Council reported that Mexico’s program against inflation has had no effects in Baja California.
The program, launched back in May, was applied to 24 items, including fuel, grains and other agricultural items.
Vera said 20 of those 24 items reported price increases in Baja California, with onion reporting the highest increase.
Statewide, those same three vegetables recorded similar monthly inflation rates to those reported in Mexicali.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.